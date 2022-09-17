19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

The shooting occurred in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.

Criminal investigators have arrived on site and noted that the scene is still active. The investigation remains ongoing, according to Momon.

