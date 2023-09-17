Teen in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Atlanta Police say

This happened early Sunday, just after 2 a.m.

ATLANTA — A teen is in critical condition after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said the incident happened on Mount Zion Road.

There, they found a 17-year-old boy who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. However, his status at the moment is unknown.

Police said the boy didn't provide them with any information on a suspect.

Right now, they believe he was shot at a different location and ran to Mount Zion Road where he was found.

This incident is still under investigation.