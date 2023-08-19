Teen shot near North Cobb Highschool: Acworth Police

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the area around 3400 Old 41 Highway at around 10:51 p.m. in response to a report of a person shot.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Acworth Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that happened across the street from North Cobb High School on Friday night.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to around 3400 Old 41 Highway at around 10:51 p.m. in response to a report of a person shot. That's the same address for North Cobb High School.

A 17-year-old was found shot, and police said he was taken to Kennestone Hospital. The police department said he is undergoing treated and expected to be ok.

During the officer's investigation, they found out the shooting took place in the parking lot of several business offices at 3440 Blue Springs Road. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute between the victim and the shooter.

Police have not made arrests and have not provided any suspect information.