Teen shot at southwest Atlanta gas station after attempted robbery: Police

ATLANTA — A teen was shot at a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Friday, according to police, after two others tried to rob him.

Atlanta Police Department said officers were sent to an Exxon gas station around 11:59 p.m. at 1163 Metropolitan Pkwy., in the southwest part of the city.

The department's investigation states that a 19 and a 21-year-old were leaving the gas station when two other men approached them and tried to rob them at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they reported a teen who'd been shot. The department said he was awake and taken to the hospital.