15-year-old shot while walking near Moreland Ave. in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 15-year-old was shot early Sunday while walking near Moreland Ave. in southeast Atlanta.

Police did not detail the teenager's injuries, but indicated he was doing okay. They said he went to Grady Hospital for treatment in a private vehicle and was "alert, conscious and breathing and was being provided medical attention" when they arrived.

The teen said he was walking in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood, in the area of Thomasville Blvd. and New Town Cir. when he was shot.

Police did not have any further information on the circumstances of the moment the teenager was shot.