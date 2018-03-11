DEBARY, Fla.—Volusia County deputies found the body of a missing 46-year-old woman buried under a church’s firepit Friday morning.

Investigators said the woman’s 15-year-old son was facing murder charges after he allegedly confessed to strangling his 46-year-old mother at their house late Thursday night.

Deputies said the teen told them he got help from his two friends, who are also facing criminal charges.

According to a sheriff's spokesman, the son came home and got into an argument over his grades. He had gotten a D in one of his classes. After she went to bed, he woke her up and strangled her, the spokesman said.

The teen used a wheelbarrow to load his mom’s body into a van and take her to the church to be buried, said investigators. Then he staged a burglary.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said working this case was one of the saddest ones he’s worked in his career.

x

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP