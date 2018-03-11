DEBARY, Fla.—Volusia County deputies found the body of a missing 46-year-old woman buried under a church’s firepit Friday morning.

Investigators said the woman’s 15-year-old son was facing murder charges after he allegedly confessed to strangling his 46-year-old mother at their house late Thursday night.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Deputies said the teen told them he got help from his two friends, who are also facing criminal charges.

According to a sheriff's spokesman, the son came home and got into an argument over his grades. He had gotten a D in one of his classes. After she went to bed, he woke her up and strangled her, the spokesman said.

The teen used a wheelbarrow to load his mom’s body into a van and take her to the church to be buried, said investigators. Then he staged a burglary.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said working this case was one of the saddest ones he’s worked in his career.

x

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP