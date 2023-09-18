Cobb Police ask public for help finding teen wanted in connection to homicide

Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Christopher Mcmutry.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are searching for a teen wanted in connection to a homicide that happened back in July.

Authorities said a deadly shooting took place at the Stratford Ridge Apartments along Delk Road on July 30. Investigators said they previously arrested 17-year-old Jacob Coggins.

Coggins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder, the police department said.

Cobb Police said 16-year-old Christopher Mcmutry, pictured below, is still on the run.

"We believe that public awareness and involvement can significantly aid in apprehending this homicide suspect," authorities said in a news release.

Police describe Mcmutry as 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds. Authorities said he also has brown eyes and brown hair with short twists.

Police are asking the community to come forward with any information that could help find the teen.

Tips can be submitted to the Cobb County Police tip line at 770-499-4111

