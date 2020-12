Atlanta police said the teen was staying with a friend when she was shot.

ATLANTA — A teenage girl was shot and killed at a hotel in downtown Atlanta overnight.

Atlanta Police on scene said it happened around 12:30 on Friday morning at the Hyatt Regency on Peachtree Street.

Authorities said the girl was staying with a friend when she was shot. There were two other people in the room at the time.

The unidentified teenager later died at the hospital.