DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One young man is dead after being shot outside of a DeKalb apartment complex overnight.

It happened at an complex off Summerwood Drive around 1:30 a.m.

The man was visiting a friend at the complex before he was shot at least three times near the dumpster area.

The 18-year-old was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died. Witnesses on the scene gave a description of the suspect and he was later located and arrested near Brockett Road. The suspect is cooperating with authorities and didn't resist.

Police said there are no known motives at this time and it is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

