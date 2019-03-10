ATLANTA — A recent high school graduate's life was cut short after stray bullets went through her window and killed her. It happened off River Ridge Drive SW shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The family identified the victim as 18-year-old as Jessica Daniels.

Authorities believe there were at least two shooters who were shooting at each other when one of the bullets came through Daniel's window and killed her. Police are still trying to find out what type of gun was used to shoot this young woman in the chest.

At least three people were in the house at the time of the shooting: The victim, her mother, and grandmother.

Police are still searching for the people responsible for taking this young woman's life. Neighbors said they heard the shooting, but did not see who pulled the trigger.

At this time, authorities don't believe Daniel's was targeted.

Daniels Family

The family told 11Alive's Neima Abdulahi that Daniels was scheduled to have a job interview on the morning of her death.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crimestoppers at (404) 546-4235 or 404-577-TIPS (8477).

MORE HEADLINES

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Human remains found near Lake Lanier raise hopes for Justin Gaines’ mother