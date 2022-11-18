Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting

Police did not identify either suspect. They both face charges of felony murder. malice murder and aggravated assault.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two 16-year-olds were arrested in Florida and now face murder charges in the shooting this week at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza that left one boy dead and another girl injured.

The Gwinnett County Police Department announced on Friday morning the arrests had been made in Ft. Walton, Florida by the sheriff's office there. The suspects were described as a 16-year-old male from Lilburn and a 16-year-old female from Lawrenceville.

Police did not identify either suspect. They both face charges of felony murder. malice murder and aggravated assault.

They are expected to be extradited to Gwinnett County.

In the shooting, 16-year-old Ryan Rodriguez Romero was killed and a 17-year-old girl was injured. The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. at 745 Beaver Ruin Rd. in the parking lot of a shopping plaza that houses La Mexicana Supermarket in Lilburn. When they arrived, they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

After the girl was taken to the hospital, police learned that the boy had also been shot at the scene, but had driven away from the scene despite his injuries.