Teens facing gang charges following shooting investigation, Gwinnett County Police say

Most of those arrested are facing gang-related charges.

ATLANTA — Ten individuals, many of them teens, have been arrested on gang-related charges following a shooting in Gwinnett County that left an 18-year-old injured, police say.

The shooting itself occurred back in August on Brookdale Drive in Buford. Apart from the 18-year-old victim, Khamani Semaj Rhodes, officers said they also found several homes that had been shot up. The cause they said was a "gang-related dispute connected to a previous shooting on Circle View Drive."

Officers add that, days after that August shooting, Rhodes saw someone he believed to be a suspect in the shooting at his home and, along with another - 19-year-old Willie Taylor - began shooting at that person's vehicle.

Gwinnett County Police said they arrested six people after these two shootings and, following further investigation, identified more suspects connected to various other crimes - ranging from aggravated assault to selling drugs, armed robbery, and even gun charges.

Rhodes, the initial victim, was also arrested during these investigations on criminal street gang and other charges. Police added that most of those arrested also face gang-related charges.

"Gang violence in our community will not be tolerated, nor will any activity that threatens the quality of life of our residents. Gun violence or any violence that harms the safety of our citizens and visitors are unacceptable," Gwinnett County Police said in a statement.

Among those arrested were: