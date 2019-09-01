Investigators have made a new arrest in the discovery of two teens in south Georgia who were found buried behind the family home.

NBC affiliate WSAV reports that 31-year-old Mark Anthony Wright has been arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree. The arrest comes as part of the Effingham County investigation into the deaths of Elwyn Crocker Jr. and Mary Crocker.

The sheriff's office there said that Wright lived at the Guyton home where the teens were found dead and buried in December.

31-year-old Mark Anthony Wright has been arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

Effingham County Sheriff's Office/WSAV

He's also the brother of Candice Crocker who was the step-mother to the children and was also arrested.

WSAV reports that Wright's arrest is the fifth in the case. Other than his sister, investigators had also taken Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kim Wright and Roy Prater into custody for the deaths.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., Candice Crocker, Kim Wright and Roy Praeter have been arrested in connection with the deaths of Mary Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr.

Effingham County Sheriff's Department

Officials said Mary Crocker disappeared in October of 2018 and Elwyn Jr. had not been seen since November of 2016.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 912-754-3449.