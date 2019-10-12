ATLANTA — Two teens who were allegedly seen jaywalking last week in Buckhead led police to stop them only to discover they were likely in the area to commit crimes, authorities said.

On Dec. 5 at around 9 p.m., Zone 2 officers with the Atlanta Police Department were patrolling the Pharr Road area due to concerns of vehicle break-ins, police said.

During the patrol, an officer observed a group of four young men walking down the street. Two of the four teens jaywalked across the street, causing a vehicle to brake to avoid striking them, according to a report.

The officers stopped them and took them into custody for jaywalking. Officers located two window punches, commonly used to break into vehicles, and a stolen firearm on 17-year-old Zion Tye.

He also had active warrants from Atlanta Public Schools for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and affray.

The other juvenile, identified as 17-year-old Cedric Page, was also in possession of two window punches and a small amount of marijuana.

They were both transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Cedric Page, left, and Zion Tye

Atlanta Police Department

Realizing this group was likely in the area to commit crimes, officers began canvassing the area for two others that were seen walking with Tye and Page.

Officers located the two males in the area of 3004 Piedmont Rd NE, they said. Police determined they both were 16 years old and learned they each had active warrants for their arrest.

One had an active warrant out of College Park for entering autos and another had an active warrant out of South Fulton for possession of a pistol, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving and driving while unlicensed -- as well as one out of College Park for entering autos.

A handgun and window punch were also located on one of the wanted juveniles. They were taken to Metro Youth Detention Center.

