SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot at a Taco Bell off Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Camp Creek Parkway.

Authorities say two 16-year-olds were struck by gunfire after an argument with others at the location, according to police.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Police said they have no arrests at this time.