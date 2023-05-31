Guyanese social influencer identified as woman killed in targeted Buckhead shooting

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified 31-year-old Teisha Brewley as the victim in Tuesday's shooting on Lindbergh Drive.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday confirmed 31-year-old Teisha Brewley was the victim in a shooting the day before that police believe was targeted.

Neighbors in the area where the shooting occurred on Lindbergh Drive said it looked "like she was ambushed." They identified Brewley to 11Alive's Bobeth Yates as a social influencer under the name Tavi Baddie.

Local reports in Guyana, where she appears to be from, also identified her as the victim who was shot in a rideshare SUV in the middle of the street.

Atlanta Police have not yet said why they believe Brewley may have been targeted, or who may have targeted her.

According to the police account, it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Lindbergh Drive between Piedmont Road and Adina Drive. It is not fully clear how the shooting unfolded, only that gunfire broke out after a car drove up and began firing into the SUV, which was being used as an Uber.

11Alive also obtained 911 calls, in which a security company called on behalf of a man who, they say, ordered the Uber. The security company caller states they received a "mobile panic alert for a Uber customer, he stated he ordered a Uber for a friend that hasn't arrived to his location yet and the driver's location is showing to be in one spot for a long period of time."

Police said there were multiple shell casings on the scene and neighbors described what sounded like 40 shots.

“It sounded like a war was going on outside, I was shocked,” said Buckhead resident, Nick Taylor, who lives near the intersection. “Usually when I hear gunshots you hear it about two seconds, it really quick but this lasted for at least a good 20 seconds."

Police said Brewley was found in the back of the SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. The driver was not injured.

“Turns out she only lives on the next block so she was less than a block away from home," Buckhead resident Johari Humbles said. "I think they just caught her at the red light. It looks like she was ambushed. There was also a Uber driver and the Uber driver was unscathed."