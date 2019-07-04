STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The community gathered to remember the lives of a pregnant mother and her teenage son on Saturday after they were both gunned down by her boyfriend during a hostage situation.

The gunman, Anthony Bailey, then turned the gun on himself after a 15-hour standoff with Henry County police.

As the family mourns, they are also using this time to speak out on domestic violence as the day that was supposed to be a baby shower has become a vigil. On Saturday, the community put together a vigil for the family of 39-year-old Sandra White. There, her mom Kathie White said she just didn’t know her daughter was a domestic violence victim. Now, she wants to use her tragedy as a way to warn others.

“I want everyone to know – tell someone, don’t be ashamed,” she said. “I think she was ashamed. She thought she could handle it, but now she’s deceased.”

Saturday marked mere days since she lost her daughter who was eight months pregnant. She also lost her 16-year-old grandson.

“I believe I see a little opening in the sky right there,” Kathie said. “It looks like she’s shining down on me.”

She wishes she had known.

“Speak, momma, speak momma,” she said. “That’s what she’s telling me because I should’ve told you.”

Henry County police said the pregnant nurse’s boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby was the one who killed them all before taking his own life.

“And, so we believe God that while we are standing strong, that we stand next to one another,” Kathie said.

The tight-knit community of Stockbridge is now surrounding White’s parents with prayer, encouragement and a sense of hope.

“Just to see the way that this happened, and right around the corner from me, and something that the mother has said struck me,” one community member said. “Domestic violence doesn’t just hurt – it kills. And just trying to be supportive, just trying to really be supportive.”

And that support means so much to Kathie right now.

“I love this community,” she said. “Henry County has done nothing but show great support for me and my family.”

She’s grateful not only for her neighbors but also the two officers who were shot when they forced their way into the home.

“We also want to say think you to the officers who got shot,” she said. “Because they tried to save my family. I’m glad they’re OK. I’m really glad.”

