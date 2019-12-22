TEMPLE, Ga. — Police in a town on the far edge of metro Atlanta took to Facebook on Friday to put to bed some rumors surrounding a traffic stop involving a school bus.

Police in Temple shared a message on Facebook to dispel what they called "silly rumors" about the stop and how they were made worse by a wandering dog.

Temple Police said that a bus was stopped for going 66 mph in a 45 mph zone.

"The officer that stopped the bus requested a supervisor because of the situation and the vehicle being a school bus," the post said. "This is why two of the officers were there."

Apparently one of the rumors also claimed that police were looking for something. But the department had an interesting response to that as well.

"The bus was not searched with a K9. We don't even have a K9 at TPD," the post read. "The dog in question was a stray dog that had a collar and broken cable."

The post said that officers assumed the dog came from next door since it approached from that direction. A third officer apparently helped with the dog.

In closing, the message from police was pretty simple: "Please refer any questions to the department and help stop the silly rumors going around."

