Around $14,000 in cash stolen from Cumming temple, sheriff's office says

Deputies have identified one man and said he's involved in other cases in Lilburn and Clayton counties.

CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies in Forsyth County said to be on the lookout for a man and four others who robbed a temple of around $14,000.

Around 5:16 p.m. on April 17, deputies said the 34-year-old man and four others went to Shri Krishna Vrundavana Atlanta at 4946 Shiloh Road and stole a Sentry safe and cash in all totaling around $17,000.

The sheriff's office said the group put the safe in a 2004 gold Mercedes-Benz S500 with California plates 8XFB676 on its front and back tags.

Suspects then tried to scam the temple after robbing them by calling and asking for their bank information, claiming they would give the money back.

"This is a modus operandi type of crime involving Romanian nationals and there may be other recent cases in the Atlanta metro area," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The office said that the 34-year-old is wanted for other crimes in Lilburn and Clayton counties.

Deputies are also looking to identify the other man and three other women who worked with him. They said two women appeared to be in their late 20s, one wearing a red floral dress and the other wearing a long black dress.

Anyone with information about this case or similar case can contact Detective Tromp at 770-781-307 or Criminal Intelligence Officer A. Taylor at 770-781-3055.

