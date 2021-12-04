Multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by law enforcement in an effort to disperse the crowd.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A large crowd was met by law enforcement outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters Sunday night following the death of a man who was shot by police earlier in the day.

Brooklyn Center Police say they were attempting to make a traffic stop near the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue just before 2 p.m. when they say they noticed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

While police were attempting to take the suspect into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle and one of the officers fired their weapon and hit the driver, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Family identified the man killed as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

"He called me about 1:40 and said he was getting pulled over by the police, and he said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging," said Daunte's mother Katie.

Crowd not moving. Lots of emotion out here. @kare11 The tear gas is being deployed right by an apartment complex here in front of Brooklyn Center PD HQ. pic.twitter.com/T6MtGFcTmw — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 12, 2021

Police said in a press release that they pulled the driver over for a traffic violation. It was then they determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant. Officials did not say what the warrant was for.

A large crowd gathered near the scene as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began investigating the shooting.

After police left the scene, people gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters, where the situation became hostile.

Multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by law enforcement in an effort to disperse the crowd.

HAPPENING NOW: Multiple rounds of teargas deployed outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters building on Humboldt Avenue. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/rHy8FynBwy — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 12, 2021

A media briefing was held early Monday morning by Operation Safety Net, an organization that was formed to help with any potential unrest throughout the Derek Chauvin trial. During the briefing, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington addressed the civil unrest that stemmed from the shooting from Brooklyn Center.

According to Harrington, numerous law enforcement agencies were called to assist as hundreds gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters.

"Within hours of that, a secondary group, we heard, was at the Shingle Creek Mall ... and we have reports of approximately 20 businesses that were broken into during that period," Harrington said. "Currently, the crowd at the Brooklyn Center Police Department has dispersed largely."

Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer said that there will be an additional law enforcement presence in the area on Monday to continue to assist with any civil unrest.

According to officials, the unrest carried over into Brooklyn Park, where police say a shot was fired at the front door of the Brooklyn Park police. Nobody was injured, but police say the glass was shattered. There have also been reports of "numerous businesses being looted," according to a release from Brooklyn Park police.

UPDATE: Looting has now spread to parts of Minneapolis. This cell phone store on East Lake Street, near Lyndale was hit. The front door apparently smashed by a rock. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/Ik9jzVaPQz — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 12, 2021

In a statement from Governor Tim Walz's office, the governor spoke with Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott Sunday night and is monitoring the situation with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 12, 2021