Repeat sex offender sentenced for operating child porn chat group

Federal agents and Georgia agencies worked together to track down the founder of the disturbing group and some of its members across the U.S.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Houston, Texas man has been sentenced for his involvement in running a chat group that disseminated pornographic material involving children to predators around the United States - including Georgia.

Georgia agents worked with federal investigators to bring Terence Dewayne Dixon into custody for operating a chat group he called "House of 1000 Littles.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the group was "dedicated to sharing child pornography and discussing child molestation."

Federal prosecutors said that, as early as November 2017, Dixon created the chat group where links to the material were shared for almost a year.

Prosecutors said that, on a single day in January 2018, Dixon, known as "Devilman Crybaby" online, shared 21 links containing child porn with the group. And a month later he bragged that his link contained 5,000 videos of child pornography.

"Investigators identified the majority of his chat group living all across the United States," prosecutors said, "including in the state of California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Tennessee."

“Dixon disseminated horrific images of child pornography to members of his online chat group,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “He also encouraged others to share child pornography that fueled a demand for the violent exploitation of children."

Those actions earned the 38-year-old man a charge of conspiracy to advertise child pornography on July 23 following a guilty plea. As such, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He is also ordered to register as a sex offender upon release.

“The monsters that visited this site and found pleasure in exploiting innocent children now have one less place to sow their evil seeds and one less organizer to help them do it. Dixon’s sentencing is warning to those who revel in and peddle this filth,“ said acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia and Alabama.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds also commented on the case pledging the agency to root out similar acts and bringing those responsible to justice.

"For this defendant to take the images of innocent children and pass them around in order to exploit them and use them to arouse in a sexual nature is absolutely despicable," Reynolds said. "The GBI is committed to working with our partners to stop this criminal behavior and protect our young ones."