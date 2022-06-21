Murder suspect in Clayton County killing of 15-year-old caught, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said Tuesday they had caught the 19-year-old suspect in the killing of a 15-year-old at an apartment complex last month.
Ahmad Royal faces murder charges in the alleged killing of Terrance Denson, an honor student at Midtown High School.
According to a police advisory issued on the case, Denson was found killed from "multiple gunshot wounds" at the Gardenwood Apartments on Garden Wood Court in College Park late on the night of June 21.
The Clayton County Police Department said that Royal got into an "altercation with his ex-girlfriend and Denson at the incident location," shooting him multiple times.
He is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.