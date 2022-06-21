Murder suspect in Clayton County killing of 15-year-old caught, police say

🚨 𝗠𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 🚨 On 06/21/2022, at 11:19 P.M., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 1900 block of Garden Wood Court, College Park, GA 30349 (Clayton County) in reference to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers observed a 15-year-old black male, victim Terence Denson, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver seat of his vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers learned that suspect Ahmad Royal, a 19-year-old black male, got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend and Mr. Denson at the incident location. During the altercation, Mr. Royal shot Mr. Denson multiple times. Ahmad Royal was charged with Malice Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.