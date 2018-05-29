FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections has posted a new mugshot of the high-powered attorney convicted of killing his wife in 2016.

Claud “Tex" McIver was convicted April 23 of intentionally killing his wife Diane on Sept. 25, 2016. Diane died after being shot in the back with a handgun while in the passenger's seat of an SUV. Tex was riding behind her and had a loaded revolver in his lap.

A jury found him guilty of felony murder, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole. In the new mugshot from the Department of Corrections, McIver's head and face are completely shaven.

Previous mugshots show the attorney with a full head of gray hair.

McIver faced four charges connected to her death including:

Count 1: Malice murder

Count 2: Felony murder

Count 3: Aggravated assault

Count 4: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The jury found him guilty on all counts except count one.

He also faced a fifth count of witness influencing involving an exchange he had with family friend Dani Joe Carter. The jury found him guilty on that count, as well.

Prosecutors argued McIver had a financial motive for shooting and killing his wife, a wealthy business magnate. However, defense attorneys for McIver contradicted these allegations saying that the shooting was nothing more than a tragic accident.

In a statement to 11Alive's Andy Pierrotti, McIver's defense team said they plan to appeal the ruling.

