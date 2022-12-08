Authorities looking for man accused of robbing, holding gas station clerk at gunpoint

COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man accused of assaulting and holding a gas station clerk at gunpoint Tuesday.
The Newton County Sheriff said it happened at the Texaco at 15036 Brown Bridge Road in Covington.
The man is described as being between 6-feet 2-inches and 3-inches tall. During the incident, he was seen wearing blue coveralls with orange lining on the inside, black shoes with a blue stripe, a black hoodie and blue gloves.
The sheriff's office said he ran away with an unknown amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Watterson at (678) 625-1419.
