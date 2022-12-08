x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Authorities looking for man accused of robbing, holding gas station clerk at gunpoint

The Newton County Sheriff said it happened Tuesday at the Texaco at 15036 Brown Bridge Road in Covington.

More Videos

COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man accused of assaulting and holding a gas station clerk at gunpoint Tuesday.

The Newton County Sheriff said it happened at the Texaco at 15036 Brown Bridge Road in Covington.

The man is described as being between 6-feet 2-inches and 3-inches tall. During the incident, he was seen wearing blue coveralls with orange lining on the inside, black shoes with a blue stripe, a black hoodie and blue gloves. 

The sheriff's office said he ran away with an unknown amount of cash. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Watterson at (678) 625-1419.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out