Police investigating incident at East Point gas station

Three vehicles were surrounded by crime scene tape.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Three gas pumps were roped off with crime scene tape as police investigated an incident along Delowe Drive Monday night.

Several patrol cars were at the Texaco gas station around 8:30 p.m. as authorities also blocked off an area with three vehicles.

Video from the scene shows one vehicle was a white sedan with damage to the right side of its bumper. A black car had two shattered windows and what appeared to be a bullet hole. Clothes and other items were outside the driver's side door scattered across the floor. A black pick-up truck was also among the vehicles behind police tape.

11Alive is working to gather more information about what happened. 

