Here's what we know about 2 Texas fugitives after a shootout with deputies in Georgia

DALTON, Ga. — A manhunt is still underway in north Georgia for one of two Texas fugitives who got into a shootout with Georgia deputies on the side of busy Interstate 75 earlier this week.

11Alive is following the latest developments in the case. Here's what we know right now.

WHAT HAPPENED?

It was on Monday, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Whitfield deputies got into a shootout with the two fugitives from Texas.

According to the GBI, deputies pulled them over in a stolen truck and trailer off I-75 near Dalton, Georgia. The GBI said the trailer the pair was hauling - stolen out of Chattanooga, Tennessee - had explosives inside. Those will be destroyed by the GBI Bomb Disposal Unit.

It's unknown why they came to Georgia.

WHO ARE THE TEXAS FUGITIVES?

Dalton Potter

Dalton Potter, 29, is wanted in Leakey, Texas for larceny and theft of over $2500.

Authorities said when Whitfield County Darrell Hackney approached the stolen vehicle during the traffic stop, Potter pulled out a gun - mere seconds after Hackney stepped up to the window - and shot several rounds. Hackney was hit, but survived because of his ballistic vest.

The GBI released a clip of his body camera video Tuesday evening.

Deputy Hackney and another responding deputy returned fire, but Potter was able to escape.

Authorities said he crashed the trailer and truck near the Whitfield / Gordon county lines and ran off on foot. He's still wanted by authorities in Georgia on five charges of aggravated assault, and a "Blue Alert" - issued when a violent criminal has killed or seriously injured law enforcement officers and has not been apprehended and may be of serious threat to the public - has been issued.

Potter is described as a white male who is 6-foot tall and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top and gold-rimmed eyeglasses.

Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Potter is asked to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-370-4900.

Jonathan Hosmer

Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was also wanted in Leakey, Texas for larceny and theft of over $2500.

Authorities said Hosmer and Potter split up after the shooting, but Hosmer was found the next day, after a surveillance camera in a neighborhood not far from the crash site picked him up.