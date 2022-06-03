Texas Roadhouse closes for an hour after pepper spray leaks from the bathroom

The city said no one was hurt.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Texas Roadhouse in Newnan closed for an hour after someone sprayed pepper spray in the men's bathroom.

No one was seriously hurt, but many employees and customers were affected. EMS released everyone from the restaurant, the city said.

The restaurant was closed for an hour while the Newnan Fire Department and Rhino Services ventilated the restaurant.

Newnan said the case is still under investigation.