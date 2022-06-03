x
Texas Roadhouse closes for an hour after pepper spray leaks from the bathroom

The city said no one was hurt.
Texas Road House (LBF File Photo)

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Texas Roadhouse in Newnan closed for an hour after someone sprayed pepper spray in the men's bathroom. 

No one was seriously hurt, but many employees and customers were affected. EMS released everyone from the restaurant, the city said. 

The restaurant was closed for an hour while the Newnan Fire Department and Rhino Services ventilated the restaurant.

Newnan said the case is still under investigation. 

The city added that witnesses reported seeing a former employee and believed he was responsible for the pepper spray. 

   

