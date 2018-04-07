AUSTIN -- An Austin teenager is dead after police said he was shot during an argument over fireworks in the early morning hours of July 4.

Police said that at around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Anken Drive near South Pleasant Valley Road, a neighbor was shooting off fireworks. An argument broke out between a 19-year-old and a 41-year-old before police said the 41-year-old shot the teen.

The teen -- who police said lived at the apartment complex -- was taken to a hospital where he later died. The alleged shooter is in police custody. Police have not said whether the suspected shooter lived at the apartment complex. The Austin Police Department also has not clarified who was shooting off fireworks.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

