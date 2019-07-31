DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man was fatally shot at a Citgo gas station in DeKalb County overnight.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday off Moreland Avenue, according to DeKalb Police.

Family of the victim identified him as 39-year-old Jovan Ladson. He was the father of a 1-year-old son.

His body was found near a dark colored car pierced with multiple bullets. Police said there were at least 20-30 shell casings at the scene.

The mother of Ladson's son, Kendra Dixon said that he was a good man and pleaded for the person who did this to turn themselves in.

"That's all I got. That's my best friend... we got a 1-year-old son," Dixon said through tears. "[How] am I going to go home to him? Like, my baby looking for his daddy saying 'da da.'"

Dixon said earlier that day Ladson texted and asked what she cooked. Dixon said shortly before that he revealed that he was "down bad," but she didn't know what he was referring to. She speculated that it may have been gambling.

"Whoever did it, please turn yourself in. He was such a good man. He didn't do nothing to nobody," Dixon said emotionally.

MORE 11ALIVE HEADLINES:

Army Airborne member killed in action, Department of Defense confirms

5 unforgettable moments from Tuesday's Democratic debate

Roswell fire crews rescue small child from Big Creek

Daughter suing gas station over father's 2017 Thanksgiving death

Pig ears pet treat recall expanded over Salmonella fears after humans report illness