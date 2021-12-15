Man dead after shooting in Atlanta's Lakewood community

Atlanta Police said the man was transported to a hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in the Lakewood community Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home at the 400-block of Thaxton Drive shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. APD said the man was transported to a hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and their investigation remains ongoing.