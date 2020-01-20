ATLANTA — Police say 76 vehicles were broken into or vandalized at an apartment complex along the BeltLine.

Atlanta Police responded to The Edge, located at 670 DeKalb Avenue in southeast Atlanta at around 6 a.m. on Monday.

A resident told 11Alive that they are fed up with the ongoing crime.

"The residents have been complaining for some time now about issues regarding security," Kerry Hatcher said.

Hatcher also said the security gates and locks regularly are not functioning appropriately.

Officers have made contact with some of the vehicle owners and are working to contact the remaining ones. Investigators are working to determine the identities of all suspects.

Atlanta Police tell 11Alive News that patrols in the area have been increased and that they are working with the property management to "provide assistance or guidance" where they can.

We have reached out to the apartment complex and they say they are working on providing a statement shortly.

