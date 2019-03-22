ATLANTA — Law enforcement officers have made arrests following a Cobb County home invasion where the manager of a popular Buckhead jewelry store was targeted.

Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police said they along with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the Cobb County Police Department and the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, would hold a news conference to make a significant announcement concerning arrests made in the home invasion and subsequent burglary of Icebox Diamonds & Watches.

Officers said Feb.16, the manager of Icebox was followed home by robbers who forced their way inside his home. Cobb Police said two men tied the manager and his wife up, then forced the manager to hand over the keys and access codes to the jewelry store and safes.

RELATED: Surveillance shows suspects burglarizing jewelry store after manager was followed home, tied up

Police said one of the suspects left, while the other stayed behind and took more jewelry and cash from inside the home. The manager and his wife were not hurt, police said.

It was around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, when Atlanta Police officers responded to the jewelry store off Peachtree Road. When officers got there, however, they didn't see anything out of the ordinary. Officers waited around for nearly two hours to see if anyone suspicious would show up, but the only people who did were the business' owners. Officers went with them inside, where they found the store had been burglarized. Two safes had also been opened and cleared of jewelry and watches.

RELATED: Manager of popular Buckhead jewelry store to the stars tied up, robbed at home; shop burglarized

RELATED: Buckhead jeweler ‘blings out’ stars Meek Mill, Drake, Offset

Police released a surveillance picture last month from the store, which showed two people inside.

The jewelry store is a business known for its famous clientele - everyone from rappers like Meek Mill, Migos and Ludacris, to actors, NFL players and NBA players have all purchased items from the high-end shop.

MORE NEWS STORIES |

Fourth grader brings loaded pistol on school bus in Coweta County

'I failed Tara Grinstead:' Bo Dukes sentenced to 25 years, speaks at his own hearing

She lost her home in the Alabama tornadoes. Her photos showed up all over Georgia.

Chick-fil-A buys 50-acre site in northwest Georgia