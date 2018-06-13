ATLANTA - Thieves broke into a CVS Pharmacy in the Ansley Mall Shopping Center on the 1500 block of Piedmont Avenue in midtown Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Police Officer Lisa Bender said they responded to a call at about 4:40 a.m. A witness told officers a white Ford Econoline van had backed through the front door of the store. Four black males entered the store and attempted to either break into or remove the store's ATM before leaving.

Investigators are trying to determine if any money was taken from the ATM or if any merchandise was taken from the store.

Bender said the police investigation is still continuing.

PHOTOS | Midtown CVS break-in and attempted robbery

