COVINGTON, Ga. — Remember when criminals used to steal copper to sell? Well, Covington Police tell 11Alive, they’re after fiber optic cable and the tools used to cut it.

Surveillance video shows at least two people pulling up besides an AT&T parking lot off Industrial Parkway in Covington on December 10.

Captain Ken Malcolm said the criminals parked on the side of the building and slipped in through a fence. About 40 to 50 trucks and trailers were broken into, but when the thieves tried to get high dollar items - they failed.

“Their intent was to get much more expensive fiber optic equipment. Fusion splicers that are worth anywhere from $10,000 to $40,000," said Malcolm.

The crooks normally sell the items on the black market or dark web. Because of an uptick in theft, AT&T employees stopped leaving equipment in vehicles.

“AT&T has been very vigilant in protecting this expensive equipment," Malcolm added.

The captain called these criminals professionals who spent an hour going through trucks. Malcolm believes the recent crime could be connected to fiber optic thefts in other cities but can’t say for sure. Similar thefts happened in Snellville, McDonough, Albany and Augusta.

Police in Covington will step up patrols around businesses that deal with the cables.

The suspects got away with only small items found in the trucks. An employee at the AT&T in Covington said they have their own security team also looking for the thieves. A reward is being offered by Covington Police for information leading to an arrest.

