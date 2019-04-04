PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Police are trying to identify a man who apparently has loose pants and expensive tastes.

Photos released by the Gwinnett County Police Department show a man who, when his card wouldn't cover the cost of a MacBook Air, stuffed the computer in his pants and left.

The crime happened at the Simply Mac store at 5171 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners. And while they confirmed he apparently tried to make a legitimate purchase, his card was declined several times.

It was when an employee stepped away to help other customers that the suspect apparently smuggled the computer out of the store.

So, with the help of two fairly clear photos and an attentive public, they're hoping to learn the name of this rotten apple now accused of swiping a nice one.