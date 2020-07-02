DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local task force and U.S. Marshals have finally arrested the third person wanted in connection with a 68-year-old man's October murder.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, working with marshals, arrested Tyler Rhashad Anderson on Friday off of Waldrop Cove. He's now charged with felony murder and armed robbery in the death of Jesse Turner III.

Authorities said 68-year-old Turner was shot and killed at a BP gas station off of Panthersville Road on Oct. 7, 2019. A little more than a week later, police named three suspects in connection with his death - Anderson among them.

Since that day, police have also arrested two others, 22-year-old Charlie Lee Geddis and 22-year-old Antonio Jermaine Crowley.

While they now have the three named suspects in custody, anyone with additional information about the crime can still contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

