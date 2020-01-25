COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A third Cobb County teenager was arrested on Friday in connection with a series of crimes that included the murder of a 22-year-old Austell man and an officer-involved shooting last week, authorities said.

According to Cobb County Police Officer Sydney Melton, the unnamed 16-year-old boy has been charged with felony murder, felony armed robbery and felony aggravated assault.

Melton said the arrest is tied to the murder of 22-year-old Daquan Murphy of Austell early in the morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Alta Mill Apartments, in the 1600 block of Anderson Mill Road in Austell.

When officers arrived at Murphy's apartment, they found him suffering a gunshot wound to the torso, Melton said. Murphy was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The following day, Wednesday, Jan. 15, Melton said that officers arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Murphy's death. That teen was charged as an adult, Melton said -- with felony murder, felony armed robbery and felony aggravated assault.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the case took another turn.

When police attempted to serve a warrant on Chaseway Circle near Powder Springs, the subject of that warrant, 19-year-old Samuel David Mallard tried to escape from pursuing officers in a vehicle, according to the GBI.

Mallard was also wanted on felony murder charges in connection with the Murphy case, the GBI said.

Officers stopped Mallard's car and confronted him, the GBI said. However, the situation escalated and four officers ended up opening fire on Mallard, killing him.

Also on Thursday, Jan. 16, Melton said that another 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

That unnamed juvenile has also been charged as an adult with felony murder, felony armed robbery and felony aggravated assault in connection with the death of Daquan Murphy, Melton said.

On Saturday, Melton said that no further arrests are anticipated in connection with this case.

