Last victim dies after triple shooting at Paulding County subdivision, suspect arrested deputies say

The other two victims died on March 21, when the shooting happened in the Sunset Mountain Subdivision off Chesapeake Way.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The third victim of a shooting at a subdivision on March 21 has died, according to a release from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office on Monday. They also have made an arrest in the case

Two others were killed that night in the triple shooting, according to the sheriff's office, with a third person transported to the hospital. That individual is who the sheriff's office said died over the weekend.

There is currently one person under arrest, a 26-year-old from Douglasville, according to a release. The suspect was arrested on Mach 24, according to the sheriff's office, who added they have him in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

According to them, the suspect could face the following charges, noting that there would likely be more:

Three counts of malice murder

Three counts, murder during the commission of a felony

Three counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Three countys of aggravated assault with intent to rob/murder

One county of probation violation warrant

The sheriff's office added that they and US Deputy Marshals are still looking for another suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Deputies said the shooting happened at 10:49 p.m. back on March 21 in the Sunset Mountain Subdivision off Chesapeake Way.

