'This could be your baby': Family seeks answers after Macon 18-year-old shot, killed while driving

Several local ministries held a press conference about the death of 18-year-old Ja'Mya Warner.

MACON, Ga. — Several Macon ministries held a press conference Thursday about the death of 18-year-old Ja'Mya Warner. Warner was driving last Friday night in Macon when she was shot and killed. Witnesses say it happened at Dellwood Drive and Mercer University Drive.

Ja'Mya's mother Brittany Goolsby says she wants justice for her daughter.

Friends and family mourned the loss of Ja'Mya Warner.

"I just want them to know that they hurt me so bad, so bad. My baby wasn't 18 but 30 days -- 30 days," Goolsby said.

Ja'Mya recently graduated from Westside High School and had dreams of joining the service.

"We fought so hard for that diploma and we got it. This could be your baby," Goolsby said.

According to an incident report, deputies found several bullet holes on the back and passenger side of Warner's 2008 Kia Rio. A 21-year-old passenger was in the car with Warner at the time of the shooting, a convicted felon who deputies arrested on scene for having a gun and marijuana in the car.

Ja'Mya's great grandmother Minnie Lowe attended the conference and said, "It just don't make sense. They need to stop killing one another. It don't make sense. I can't even sleep at night, it's so many children out here that have lost their life," Lowe said.

Several investigators from the sheriff's office attended Thursday night's news conference alongside Ja'Mya's family and friends. They urge anyone who may have information about her death to come forward.

Major Chris Patterson with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said, "It's very important, even if you think it may be the smallest of information, it may be key to us," Patterson said.



"This could be your baby. I just want everybody that knows something just to tell something. I just need justice," Goolsby said.

This Saturday, August 27, Ja'Mya's family plans to have a balloon release for her at Tattnall Square Park at 4 p.m.