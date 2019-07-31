DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father of a 1-year-old boy was fatally shot at a DeKalb County gas station Wednesday.

This is what we know about the shooting.

When: The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday off Moreland Avenue, according to DeKalb Police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday off Moreland Avenue, according to DeKalb Police. Identity: Family members identified him as Jovan Ladson, 39.

Family members identified him as Jovan Ladson, 39. Found: His body was found near a dark-colored car pierced with multiple bullets. Police said there were at least 20-30 shell casings at the scene. He was shot multiple times.

His body was found near a dark-colored car pierced with multiple bullets. Police said there were at least 20-30 shell casings at the scene. He was shot multiple times. Family: He leaves behind a 1-year-old son. The mother of his son, Kendra Dixon, referred to him as her best friend. She also pleaded for the shooter(s) to turn themselves in.

He leaves behind a 1-year-old son. The mother of his son, Kendra Dixon, referred to him as her best friend. She also pleaded for the shooter(s) to turn themselves in. Motive: Police believe that Ladson was possibly targeted, and that this was not a random shooting. However, they are still investigating the motive. Dixon speculated that Ladson may have been involved in a gambling situation, per a text message conversation she had with him earlier in the day.

READ: 'That's all I got' | Family of man fatally shot at gas station speaks on his death