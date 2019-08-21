ATLANTA — Four students were shot near the Robert W. Woodruff library on the Clark Atlanta University campus Tuesday night, according to Atlanta police.

This is what we know.

When. It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. during a campus block party.

It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. during a campus block party. What . Police said the shooter(s) opened fire into crowd of 200 people. Four students were shot. Police found three women suffering from gunshot wounds and they were taken to the hospital. The fourth woman showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

. Police said the shooter(s) opened fire into crowd of 200 people. Four students were shot. Police found three women suffering from gunshot wounds and they were taken to the hospital. The fourth woman showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Cause. Investigators believe the students were caught in the crossfire as two seperate groups targeted each other. Police said initial investigation revealed that an argument broke out between two parties prior two the shooting. However, police are still investigating why the groups may have been targeting each other.

Investigators believe the students were caught in the crossfire as two seperate groups targeted each other. Police said initial investigation revealed that an argument broke out between two parties prior two the shooting. However, police are still investigating why the groups may have been targeting each other. Victims remain unidentified. However, police said all of the victims are females. Two were from Spelman College (ages 17 and 18) and two were from Clark Atlanta University (18 and 19). Police said enrollment confirmation must be confirmed through the schools. The victim's were not targeted, police said.

However, police said all of the victims are females. Two were from Spelman College (ages 17 and 18) and two were from Clark Atlanta University (18 and 19). Police said enrollment confirmation must be confirmed through the schools. The victim's were not targeted, police said. Suspects unidentified. Police have not identified any suspect(s) involved in the shooting. They said they don't know if any students were involved at this time, but no arrests have been made.

READ: 4 students shot near Clark Atlanta University library

Latest condition. All of the victims were taken to Grady Hospital alert and breathing. Police said they are in stable condition.

All of the victims were taken to Grady Hospital alert and breathing. Police said they are in stable condition. Set to start. Clark Atlanta's classes start Wednesday, August 21.

Clark Atlanta's classes start Wednesday, August 21. Watch. In the video, students are seen running away after hearing the gunshots.

In the video, students are seen running away after hearing the gunshots. Witness. One witness, who said he is on the football team, said they were playing the game in their home when they heard the gunshots. He said it was shocking that it was actually on campus.

MORE ON THE SHOOTING: 'We saw everybody running' | Student describes panic after shooting near Clark Atlanta University