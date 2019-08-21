ATLANTA — Four students were shot near the Clark Atlanta University library Tuesday night.

This is what we know.

When. It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. during a campus block party.

It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. during a campus block party. Cause. Investigators believe the students were caught in the crossfire as two seperate groups targeted each other. However, police are still investigating why the groups may have been targeting each other.

Victims remain unidentified. However, police said all of the victims are females. Two were from Spelman College and two were from Clark Atlanta University.

Suspects unidentified. Police have not identified any suspect(s) involved in the shooting. They said they don't know if any students were involved at this time.

Latest condition. All of the victims were taken to Grady Hospital alert and breathing.

Latest condition. All of the victims were taken to Grady Hospital alert and breathing. Set to start. Clark Atlanta's classes start Wednesday, August 21.

Watch. In the video, students are seen running away after hearing the gunshots.

Witness. One witness, who said he is on the football team, said they were playing the game in their home when they heard the gunshots. He said it was shocking that it was actually on campus.

