MARIETTA, Ga. — A couple is facing charges after police said they took advantage of a homeowner's trust, broke into his home, stole his things, then sold them for money.

Warrants from the Cobb County magistrate court show both Thomas Rountree and Stacey Craven are charged with burglary in the first degree and theft by deception

According to the documents, the homeowner hired Rountree to perform repairs on his house in order to get it ready to sell. The homeowner was reportedly traveling back and forth from his metro Atlanta home to Tampa, Florida between November of last year and January of this year.

Warrants say he left the door unlocked so Rountree could have access to work on the projects and the bathroom. Instead, warrants say, Rountree stole more than $17,000 worth of property from the home and had his girlfriend, Stacey Craven, pawn it off. Among the items stolen and pawned included shotguns, a Martin guitar, a toolkit, jewelry and more.

The pair were identified by a pawn shop employee who recognized the two.

Rountree's bond was set at $20,000. Craven, meanwhile, received a bond of $10,000.

