Man killed, 2 women injured as Georgia party turns violent

Police say subjects involved in the incident were drinking when an argument broke out on Saturday night in Thomaston, Georgia.

THOMASTON, Ga. — Police say one man has been charged with murder after a shooting that ultimately left one dead and two women injured during a party in Upson County on Saturday.

Thomaston Police said that they were called to the 200 block of 6th Avenue around 9:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Joseph Homman, in the front yard who had been shot in the chest and a woman who had been shot in the leg.

Police and a deputy with the Upson County Sheriff's Office began rendering aid to both victims and performing CPR on the man who was shot in the chest. Later, they learned of a third victim, a woman who arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Based on what police have been able to piece together so far, the shooting happened during a party at the home where several people had been drinking. At some point, an argument erupted between Homman and two other men, Corey Thomas and Codey Piper.

Police said the fight soon turned physical and Thomas allegedly fired several rounds, striking Homman and the two women. Police said Thomas was taken into custody at the scene and Piper was caught later in the night.

All three shooting victims were taken to Upson Regional Medical Center for treatment. Homman ultimately died from his injuries. Police said that Piper was released and currently faces no charges after detectives conducted a more thorough investigation.

However, Thomas was charged with malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He has been taken to the Upson County Jail where he is being held. Police say additional charges are pending.