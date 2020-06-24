There were two attempts in the Bangor area and a third on Mount Desert Island. In each of the cases, the potential victim was a girl 13-14 years old.

Detectives from the Hampden and Bangor Police Departments identified Serdest Ozilice, 23, of Savannah, Georgia as the man driving the dark SUV that had been acting inappropriately with females.

Detectives were able to speak with Ozilice by phone and encouraged him to meet with them. He did not want to meet the detectives and he said that he was leaving the state. As a result, a temporary warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Belfast Police Department came across Ozilice Wednesday evening in their jurisdiction.

He was taken into custody by the Belfast Police and transferred to detectives of the Bangor Police Department, who took him to Penobscot County Jail. Ozilice was charged with Assault and Unlawful Sexual Touching due to one of the reported incidents that occurred in Bangor.

Earlier Tuesday, the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department called attention to three abduction attempts in the area.

Police said there were three different descriptions of the male suspects. Two of which had out-of-state plates.

Police are urging locals be safe and to not walk alone and not to engage. Run to the nearest house.

