CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Clayton County Sheriff's arrested three alleged members of the gang AGS-333.

The Vice Squad was able to obtain search warrants for three high-ranking members of the gang and arrested them for possession of drugs for distribution and firearms on May 25.

Davis Deandre Travon, Hogan Antonia Cantaro and a third suspects were apprehended in Riverdale on Friday.

The name of the third suspects was not released.

"The war on gang members who bring guns and terror to our community will be relentless, merciless and will only end when they learn to stay away from Clayton County," said Sheriff Hill in a press release.

