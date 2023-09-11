Arrests made nearly four years following Power Springs woman's disappearance : Police

Matilde Gonzalez has been missing since October 11, 2019, marking three years and 11 months without answers, but on Friday, police said they hit a breakthrough.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the case.

After almost four years, three people have been arrested in connection to the death of a missing 42-year-old woman from Powder Springs.

Matilde Gonzalez has been missing since October 11, 2019, marking three years and 11 months without answers, but on Friday, police said they hit a breakthrough.

Samantha Vasquez, who is 20 years old and from Powder Springs, and 41-year-old Alejandra Castro were charged with malice murder on Friday. Castro was also charged with concealing a death and cruelty to children along with a third person who is 45 years old.

Police have not provided any details on the case and said despite the developments, authorities have still not found Gonzalez's body. The family was notified of the three arrests.

More on this story:

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 200 block of Indian Trail Dr. on October 12, 2019, regarding Gonzalez's disappearance. They were told that no one had heard from her in over 24 hours. Deputies said they called the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division for help.

Through their investigation, Paulding County's investigation division said that much of the information they got had discrepancies, so they then called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.