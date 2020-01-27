SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection with a business robbery on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs late Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to police, three suspects entered the business near Abernathy Road at about 4:20 p.m.

As they tried to leave, police said two people tackled one of the suspects and held him until officers arrived. Two other suspects escaped the area in a vehicle. Other officers found the vehicle and took the suspects into custody on Glenridge Drive near Interstate 285 after a brief pursuit,

A fourth suspect, the suspected getaway driver, was involved in the crime, police said. They're still trying to figure out who that person is.

The three suspects who are in custody have been identified by Sandy Springs Police as 40-year-old Antonio Collier from Atlanta, 17-year-old Antwan Dekarlos Robinson from Atlanta and a 16-year-old boy from East Point.

Police said that all three suspects have been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts each of battery and obstruction.

Investigators said that the case is still under investigation. If anyone has information regarding the case, they are asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900.

