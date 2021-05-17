Three arrested in Mexico for murder of metro Atlanta mother of two

The three are awaiting extradition to Georgia as investigators continue their search for two other suspects.

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Police have made three more arrests in their investigation of the murder of a metro Atlanta mother of two and taxi driver who was later found dead in north Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that, with the help of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations along with authorities in Mexico, they were able to coordinate the arrests of 30-year-old Megan Colone and 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia. Police also arrested 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega, who was with Garcia.

Authorities believe Vega was the previously unidentified suspect in the murder.

All three suspects were arrested in Mexico and are awaiting extradition to Georgia on murder charges. Meanwhile, Colone's children were also safely returned to the United States during the arrest operations.

The search now continues in the search for two other suspects, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez.

Delgado had been reported missing in Barrow County on April 16 and had last been seen in DeKalb County on that day.

Her close friends said Delgado spoke to her husband around 7 p.m. that Friday night, right before picking up a person for her job. That was the last time he spoke with her. He reported her missing about eight hours later.

Surveillance video shows the last moments she was seen, at a Ross store in the Chamblee mall called Plaza Fiesta, next to another woman.

Friends and family don't know who she is but they said Delgado's husband was able to trace his wife's last moves through her phone. He was able to track the phone to a home in DeKalb County and said the signal was there for roughly one hour before heading to a public storage unit on Covington Highway. There, Delgado's husband found a face mask with blood on it.

A day after those close to the mother of two spoke with 11Alive, the GBI released details on her death and the people they believe may be tied to it. According to the agency, Delgado's body was found by Gilmer County deputies while checking a home in Cherry Log on April 20.