Three injured after argument leads to gunfire at Rockdale County bar

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Sudo’s Bar and Grill.

CONYERS, Ga. — Three people are injured after an argument led to gunfire at a Rockdale County bar Sunday night.

According to a statement from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, their deputies responded to Sudo’s Bar and Grill at 2270 Salem Road SE regarding a shooting around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived and located three victims. They were all suffering from injuries that were not life threatening. The victims were taken to local hospitals for further medical treatment.

During the incident, a Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy working off duty at the bar encountered a man with a handgun, officials said. Authorities said a fight a fight broke out inside the bar involving the man and one of the shooting victims.

The deputy was able to take the man into custody without incident and secure the gun, according to the sheriff's office. He is being charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.